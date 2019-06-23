Finger Lakes Times Obituaries
|
Covert Funeral Home
7199 South Main Street
Ovid, NY 14521
(877) 828-3411
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Romulus, NY
Lloyd W. Koke Obituary
OVID–Lloyd W. Koke, age 89, of Ovid passed away at Beechtree Care Center in Ithaca on Tuesday (February 5).

A Graveside Service with military honors will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday (June 28) at Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Romulus.

The family asks those who would like to make a donation in Lloyd's memory to kindly consider a donation to Christ Lutheran Church in Interlaken.

For additional information, please contact Covert Funeral Home at 1-877-828-3411 or visit www.covertfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from June 23 to June 25, 2019
