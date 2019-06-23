|
|
OVID–Lloyd W. Koke, age 89, of Ovid passed away at Beechtree Care Center in Ithaca on Tuesday (February 5).
A Graveside Service with military honors will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday (June 28) at Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Romulus.
The family asks those who would like to make a donation in Lloyd's memory to kindly consider a donation to Christ Lutheran Church in Interlaken.
For additional information, please contact Covert Funeral Home at 1-877-828-3411 or visit www.covertfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from June 23 to June 25, 2019