SHORTSVILLE - Lois A. Graw, age 91 died on Friday (July 17, 2020) at F.F. Thompson Hospital.



Due to the current circumstances, services will be private.



It is requested that memorial donations be made to Beverly Animal Shelter 50 East River Road Waterloo, NY 13165.



Mrs. Graw was born on November 7, 1928 in Clifton Springs, N.Y., the daughter of the late Howard and Julia Krauser Lush. She worked for many years as a waitress at the Finger Lakes Race Track and Caruso's in Canandaigua. She loved traveling with her husband and going on cruises. Mrs. Graw loved sewing, going to garage sales and Bingo.



She is survived by her daughters Cindy Hall of Lakeview, Fla., Michelle Lohr (Chris DeVito) of Shortsville; daughter-in-law, Lisa Walters of Long Island; grandchildren Crystal (Ray) Kawski, Clayton and Jesse Hall, Emily (Jeremy) Robinson, Jason (Coleen) Jensen, Evan and Jordan Walters; 10 great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her son, Douglas Walters.



Funeral arrangements have been made with the Cheney Funeral Home 70 Main Street Phelps.

