ROCHESTER/GENEVA–Lois passed away peacefully on Saturday (July 20) at 89 years young.



Friends may call from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Friday (July 26) at the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home, 181 N. Main St., Geneva.



Funeral Services will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home where Rev. Emily Huyge, Pastor of the First United Methodist Church will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery.



Memorial contributions, in her memory, may be made to the Salvation Army.



Lois was born in Corning, New York to James and Esther (Williams) Cloud. Shortly after graduating from Northside High School in Corning, Lois began a career as a telephone operator for New York Telephone. With the outbreak of the Korean War, she volunteered for transfer to Sampson Air Base and moved to Geneva where she met her husband George Quinn. After marriage, Lois made her family her priority but continued her career as an operator both part and full-time. After moving to Henrietta, she ultimately became the voice of the Rush-Henrietta School District as the Central Office Switchboard operator. She retired after 20 plus years with the district.



She is survived by her children Sue, Tom, and Jim; grandchildren Matt, McKenzie, Caitlin, Thomas, James, Jeffrey, Mary, Catherine and Anna; many beloved nieces; and nephews; along with grand-nieces and nephews.



Throughout her life, Lois was fiercely devoted to her family and they were her greatest joy. She will be missed for her thoughtfulness, kindness, loyalty to family and friends.



She was predeceased by her loving husband of 59 years, George Quinn; brother, James "Mickey" Cloud; and sister, Ann Love.



The family would like to thank Dr. Ralph Pincus and Dr. Jerry Miller for 40 plus years of superb care; and more recently Dr. Gary Noronha, Dr. John Richeson, and Michelle Sturman, PA. We would also like to thank her wonderfully caring companions, Carol Ann, Sue, B, Sue F, and of course the RR Hill Peeps Happy Hour Group for unmatched food, fun, and friendship.



God Bless all who knew and touched Lois' life as she touched theirs.



For those wishing to write a note of condolence, please visit www.devaneybennettfh.com Published in Finger Lakes Times from July 24 to July 26, 2019