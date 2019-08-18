|
WATERLOO - Lois Berry, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away, Friday (August 16, 2019) after a long illness, in Geneva General Hospital.
Friends and family are invited to her funeral service at 11 a.m. Wednesday (August 21), at Harvest Field Baptist Church, 2382 Leader Road, Fayette, NY. Burial will follow in Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Romulus. Dr. Floyd Marsh, Pastor, will officiate.
Lois's family request memorial contributions be directed to Harvest Field Baptist Church, P.O. Box 176, Fayette, New York 13065-0176.
Lois was born on December 13, 1934 in Kane, Pa., the daughter of the late Raymond and Mary (Thayer) Starner. The family moved to Corning, N.Y. in 1941. She was a 1954 graduate of Northside High School, Corning. After graduation she married the love of her life, Joseph P. Berry on April 16, 1955 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Corning. In 1969 Lois and Joe moved from Corning to Romulus where they raised their five children. She worked for many years as a Nurse's Aide first at Corning Hospital and then Taylor Brown Memorial Hospital while also doing private duty nursing. After retirement they moved to Waterloo. While growing up Lois enjoyed singing in her church choir. She was also a parishioner of Harvest Field Baptist Church, Fayette.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Joseph; her children Diane (Ray) Long, Carolyn Berry (David Miller), Douglas (Amy) Berry and Matthew (Angela) Berry; daughter-in-law, Darkias Berry; grandchildren John Berry, Megan Coleman, James and Jason Long, Alyssa and Eric Miller, Matt Dyski and Alex, Shane, Sefth and Evelyn Berry; great-grandchildren, Amdreya, Zachary, Andrew, Katherine, Shannon, Chris, Norah, Cali, Jackson and Brynlee; sisters Nance (Robert) Fero and Carol (Merle) King; A sister-in-law, Carolann Lashomb; several nieces, nephews and cousins
Lois is preceded in death by her son, Joseph, Jr. and her sister, Mary (Ken) Hampton.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2019