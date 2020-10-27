1/1
Loren D. Couse Jr.
PHELPS - Loren D. Couse Jr., 84, died on Sunday (October 25, 2020) at his home surrounded by his family.

There will be no prior calling hours. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian burial at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday (October 29) at St. Francis Catholic Church in Phelps. Father Peter VanLieshout will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery.

It is requested that memorial contributions be made to Lipson Cancer Center at Clifton Springs Hospital, 2 Coulter Road Clifton Springs, NY 14432.

Loren was born on February 6, 1936 in Geneva, N.Y. the son of the late Loren D. And Jeanette Freary Couse Sr. He was a veteran of the United States Army.

Loren retired from Agway and went on to drive bus for the Phelps-Clifton Springs School District for many years. He was a car enthusiast and loved working on and fixing them up. Loren enjoyed traveling to find new diners for breakfast. He wintered in Florida for many years with his wife, Santa. He also enjoyed playing horseshoes.

He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Santa Couse of Phelps; children Laura (Tim) Levandoski of Palmyra, Tracy (Shawn) Couse of Marcy, N.Y., David (Diana) Couse of Waterloo; grandchildren Kori (Kurt), Stevi (Vinny), Ryan, Melanie (Ray) and Nathan (Ariel); great-grandchildren Avery, Kloey, Jax, Evelynn, Keetan and Levi; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his granddaughter, Taylor Levandoski.

Funeral arrangements have been made with the Cheney Funeral Home 70 Main Street Phelps.

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 27 to Oct. 30, 2020.
