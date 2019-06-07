PHELPS–Loretta D. Buisch, age 82, died on Wednesday (June 5, 2019) at Rochester General Hospital with her family by her side.



Friends may call on Sunday (June 9) from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Cheney Funeral Home 70 Main Street Phelps. Funeral services and burial will be private for the family.



It is requested that in lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in memory of Loretta to the Phelps American Legion 1346 Rt. 96 Phelps, NY 14532.



Loretta was born on May 25, 1937 in Geneva, N.Y. the daughter of the late William and Loretta Dunn Campbell. She was a loving mother and wife. She retired from Phelps-Clifton Springs School District where she was a bus driver for over 23 years. Loretta loved having coffee with her friends, she also enjoyed traveling and bird watching.



She is survived by her loving husband of 66 1/2 years, R. Wayne Buisch of Phelps; children R. Wayne Jr. (Beverly) Buisch of Genoa, Scott (Susan) Buisch of Clifton Springs, Wesley L. (Joni) Buisch of Byron, N.Y., Vivian M. (Mark) Williams of Batavia; beloved niece, Linda Lord of Pittsford; 10 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



Loretta was the last living child of five brothers and nine sisters. Published in Finger Lakes Times from June 7 to June 9, 2019