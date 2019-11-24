|
GENEVA - Lorna F. Plunkett passed away Friday (November 22, 2019) after a brief but courageous battle with cancer.
Family and friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday (Nov.29) at the McGuigan & Bero Funeral Home 45 High St. Geneva. Funeral service will follow calling hours at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Thomas P. Mull officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Beverly Animal Shelter, Thrive to Survive, or the Geneva Panther Soccer program.
Lorna was born October 31st, 1940 in Fleetwood England to parents Richard and Emily Isabella Leadbetter. Lorna attended grammar and primary school in Fleetwood and eventually graduated from the nursing program at Blackpool Victoria Hospital in 1964, as a Registered Nurse. While at Blackpool Vic, she worked in the operating room and ER before immigrating to the United States in 1967. Lorna settled in Anaheim California, working for Anaheim Memorial Hospital while earning her certification as a nurse mid-wife. In 1968, not long after arriving in the U.S., Lorna met and married the love of her life, Danny Plunkett, and soon welcomed the first of four daughters to their growing family. In 1978 Lorna and Dan moved back to Danny's hometown of Geneva, New York and Lorna resumed her nursing career at Geneva General Hospital, working in labor and delivery. Lorna and Dan once again made the trek across the United States, moving to Nevada in 1989. They briefly lived in Las Vegas before settling in Ely, Nevada, where both worked for Ely State Prison. The couple eventually retired and briefly relocated to Boulder City, Nevada, but after Dan was diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease, the couple made their final trek back to New York to be closer to their grandchildren. Lorna devoted the next few years to tirelessly caring for her husband, who eventually passed in 2015.
Retirement allowed Lorna to enjoy many hobbies that included knitting, reading, and spending hours online researching Plunkett/Leadbetter genealogy. She was always excited to find a new branch on the family tree or to reconnect with distant relatives. Although not much of a cook, Lorna was notorious for her sweet tooth and visitors could always count on her offering a sweet treat. While not known for her cooking, Lorna did have a great reputation for her clumsiness, always finding the most inopportune time or place to fall. While far from graceful, she always bounded up quickly with a smile and a laugh (for all). She also loved animals and through the years adopted numerous furry companions, offering them a spoiled life full of toys and treats. Baseball was also a passion of Lorna's and she enjoyed many pre-seasons trips to Arizona to watch the Diamondbacks. Towards the end of her life, Lorna even begrudgingly watched Yankees games with her grandsons and son-in-law, but only if the Diamondbacks weren't playing.
Lorna lived a full and satisfying life, and although she adored her three daughters, nothing compared to the happiness that her grandchildren brought her. There was never a band concert, dance recital, kindergarten graduation, or sporting event "Gma" didn't attend, and you were guaranteed to hear her voice cheering from the crowd. She knew the importance of being there and was determined that all of her grandchildren knew how proud she was of each of their accomplishments. Up until the last month of her life, you could still find her bundled up and cheering on Geneva Panther soccer or streaming her niece Jillian's Endicott Women's Ice Hockey games on her iPad, even while sitting in her hospital room! And during quieter times you could find her sitting with her grandson Cameron, giggling and watching Youtube videos of cats or PBS shows. There was never any doubt that you were Gma's world, and you were fiercely loved.
She is survived by her daughters Chrissy Plunkett of Las Vegas, Nevada, Wendy Wright, of Geneva, Teresa (Josh) Miller, of Phelps, four grandchildren – Morgan, Daniel and Kaitlyn Wright and Cameron Miller; sister, Betty (Peter) Lovatt of Woodlesford England and brother-in-law, Ronald Anania of Geneva. She is also survived by nieces Lisa (Scott) Gibbs, Lynn Anania, Joanne (Rich) Hagan, Claire (Dave) Hall, Brittany (Stephen) Koehler, Samantha (Mark) Mikkelson and Jillian Gibbs. Nephews include Kevin (Mariah) Crawford, Kenny (Lisa) Crawford, John (Cindy) Worden, Kevin (Julie) Leadbetter, Keith (Kathy) Lovatt, Colin (Jenna) Crawford and Scott Gibbs as well as furry companions Chloe, Maddie and Sam.
Lorna is predeceased by her husband of 47 years, Danny, a daughter Kelly Lynn, three brothers John, David, and Richard, as well as sister in laws Katie Anania and Elizabeth Crawford.
The family would like to thank the Lipson Cancer Center, Thrive to Survive, Lifetime Homecare, and Ontario-Yates hospice for their compassionate care and for always being willing to answer the millions of questions that came to mind. Also, a very special thank you to Bree and Melanie who provided wonderful in-home care in the last few weeks of Lorna's life. You made it possible for her family to enjoy the time they had left with her and to know that she was always being provided the best of care when we couldn't be there.
For tributes and condolences to the family, please visit; www.mcguiganberofuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2019