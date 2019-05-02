NEWARK – Lorraine Case, 94 passed away on Tuesday (April 30, 2019) at Wayne County Nursing Home.
Family will greet friends Saturday (May 4) from 12 noon to 1 PM at Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St, Newark. Lorraine's funeral service will follow calling at 1 PM with Rev. Brian Maag officiating. Private interment will be held in East Newark Cemetery.
In memory of Lorraine, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Golisano Children's Hospital, 601 Elmwood Ave., Rochester, NY 14642 or , PO Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.
Lorraine was born the daughter of the late Clarence and Esther (Fitch) Steinruck on Friday, August 29, 1924, in Rochester, NY. Lorraine was a member of the United Methodist Church and for the last few years she attended Woodlane Community Church with her family. She was a past Sunday school and Bible school teacher. Lorraine enjoyed reading, sewing, and crocheting. Most of all she adored being surrounded by her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Lorraine will be remembered by her daughter, Beverly (David) Bornheimer; two grandchildren John Bornheimer and Emily (Derrick) DeWind; six great-grandchildren Jacob, Noah, Emma, Jack, Farrah and Jonas; brother, Clarence Steinruck Jr of Florida; several nieces and nephews.
Lorraine was predeceased by her husband, Lloyd Case in 2000; brother, Kenneth Steinruck; sister, Donna Isaac.
You may write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting www.watermanfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 2 to May 4, 2019