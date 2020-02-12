|
|
SENECA FALLS – Louie Farney, 85, passed away, Saturday (February 8, 2020) at Geneva General Hospital.
A graveside service will be at a later date in Springbrook Cemetery Seneca Falls.
Louie's family request memorial contributions be directed to The church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1455 Aunkst Road, Waterloo, NY 13165
Louie was born May 12, 1934 in Seneca Falls, the son of the late Carl and Theresa (Hanser) Farney. He worked for area restaurants and businesses (manager of Seneca Falls Pool Hall in the 50s and GTE Sylvania) retiring from McDonalds Restaurant in Waterloo/Seneca Falls.
Louie enjoyed bowling, riding his bike, wearing his "fancy clothes" listening to country music and even recorded a song, "I'm So Lonely I Could Cry" in Nashville Tenn.
He is survived by his sister, Louise Farney of Eatontown, N.J.; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Louie is preceded in death by his ten siblings.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 12 to Feb. 15, 2020