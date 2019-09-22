|
|
SENECA FALLS – Louis J. "Chipper" Vergamini, 95, formerly of E. Bayard St., Seneca Falls, N.Y., passed away on Thursday (September 19, 2019) at Seneca Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Waterloo, N.Y.
Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday (September 24) at the Doran Funeral Home, 4 E. Bayard St., Seneca Falls.
Chipper's Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday (September 25) at St. Patrick's Church, Seneca Falls, with Reverend James Fennessy, Pastor, as celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Columbkille Cemetery, Seneca Falls.
If desired, contributions may be made to the .
Chipper was born in Seneca Falls, N.Y. on January 28, 1924 the son of the late Frank and Fiora (Lazzuri) Vergamini. He was a life resident of Seneca Falls and a veteran of the U.S. Army during World War II, serving in the 82nd Combat Engineers. He was a graduate of Auburn Community College where he earned his Associates Degree in Data Processing. He was a member of St. Patrick's Church and the S.M.S., and for years, as an avid golfer, a member of the Seneca Falls Country Club. He also enjoyed hunting and was an avid fisherman, traveling throughout the state to many of it's fine fishing areas
He is survived by one daughter, Michele (Michael) Pane of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; one son, Michael (Patty Standish) Vergamini of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; two grandchildren Roseann and Anthony (Christina) Pluretti; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Chipper was predeceased by his wife, Anna Delia Vergamini, who died July 19, 2018; three sisters Ida Suffredini, Ada Addona, Margaret Malley; and four brothers Francis, Bernard, Nello, and John Vergamini.
Please consider leaving a condolence in memory of Chipper at: doranfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 22 to Sept. 24, 2019