Finger Lakes Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cheney Funeral Home
70 Main Street
Phelps, NY 14532
(315) 548-4241
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Cheney Funeral Home
70 Main Street
Phelps, NY 14532
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Oaks Corners Presbyterian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis J. White Jr.


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Louis J. White Jr. Obituary
PHELPS–Louis J. White Jr., age 79, died on Friday (May 31) surrounded by his loving family before passing on peacefully at the Homestead Nursing Home in Penn Yan.

Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday (June 6) at the Cheney Funeral Home 70 Main Street Phelps.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday (June 7) at the Oaks Corners Presbyterian Church. Burial will be in Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date.

It is requested that memorial contributions be made to The Homestead Nursing Home 418 N. Main Street Penn Yan, NY 14527

Mr. White was born on August 19, 1939 in Tupper Lake, N.Y., the son of the late Louis J. And Sophronia Putraw White Sr. He was a member of St. Francis Church. Mr. White was a SGT. 1st Class and retired from the Army after 21 years. After retirement from the Army he worked at the VA Hospital for 20 years. He was Lifetime member of the Waterloo VFW and was a member of the International American Legion. He also was a Master Mason and was raised in a Masonic Lodge in Okinawa Japan. He enjoyed the outdoors and loved to travel with his brothers and sisters in law. He loved to show them the world.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Florence White of Phelps; Louis Paul (Karen) White of Geneva, Darryl Joseph (Leslee) White of Geneva, Wayne Eugene (Kristin) White of Phelps, John Paul (Dianna) White of Kirkwood, N.Y.; ten grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his son, Timothy Patrick.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from June 4 to June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cheney Funeral Home
Download Now