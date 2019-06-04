PHELPS–Louis J. White Jr., age 79, died on Friday (May 31) surrounded by his loving family before passing on peacefully at the Homestead Nursing Home in Penn Yan.



Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday (June 6) at the Cheney Funeral Home 70 Main Street Phelps.



Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday (June 7) at the Oaks Corners Presbyterian Church. Burial will be in Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date.



It is requested that memorial contributions be made to The Homestead Nursing Home 418 N. Main Street Penn Yan, NY 14527



Mr. White was born on August 19, 1939 in Tupper Lake, N.Y., the son of the late Louis J. And Sophronia Putraw White Sr. He was a member of St. Francis Church. Mr. White was a SGT. 1st Class and retired from the Army after 21 years. After retirement from the Army he worked at the VA Hospital for 20 years. He was Lifetime member of the Waterloo VFW and was a member of the International American Legion. He also was a Master Mason and was raised in a Masonic Lodge in Okinawa Japan. He enjoyed the outdoors and loved to travel with his brothers and sisters in law. He loved to show them the world.



He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Florence White of Phelps; Louis Paul (Karen) White of Geneva, Darryl Joseph (Leslee) White of Geneva, Wayne Eugene (Kristin) White of Phelps, John Paul (Dianna) White of Kirkwood, N.Y.; ten grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.



He was predeceased by his son, Timothy Patrick. Published in Finger Lakes Times from June 4 to June 6, 2019