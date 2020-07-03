louann Im so sorry for the loss of your DAD. HE WAS UNDOUBTEDLY ONE OF THE KINDEST AND FINEST MAN THE LORD PUT ON THIS EARTH!!! I always loved talking sports and actually just about any topic you could think of with him. Being a mailman in Seneca Falls for almost thirty years, you could say I was honored to help him remember his old friends and places of interest to him, such as addresses. I was so lucky to have my beautiful daughter, Carah, become a part of his family buymarrying his grandson, Kevin. Louann that was the most beautiful obituary I have ever read. Love always, Mike.

Mike deal

Friend