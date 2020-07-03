1/1
Louis John Pioli
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Louis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT - Louis John Pioli, 100, died peacefully at home on Sunday (June 14, 2020) surrounded by his loving daughter, grandson, and granddaughter-in-law.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10:00 a.m. on July 3 at the Chapel of St. Michael on the campus of St. Michael College in Colchester, Vt. with burial to be held privately in St. Columbkille Cemetery in Seneca Falls, N.Y.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington, Vt.

Please visit www.readyfuneral.com to place on-line condolences and to view the full obituary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jul. 3 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Chapel of St. Michael the Archangel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ready Funeral Service, Inc.
261 Shelburne Road
Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 862-0991
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
June 28, 2020
Lou Anne,

So sorry to hear of the passing of your Dad. lived a full life and was a Seneca Falls Icon. I remember Lou as a young kid who would wait on me sometimes at Ceo& Rutz. He always had a laugh!
Kevin Rogers
Acquaintance
June 28, 2020
Lou Ann Im so sorry for your loss
Lisa Graves
Friend
June 27, 2020
louann Im so sorry for the loss of your DAD. HE WAS UNDOUBTEDLY ONE OF THE KINDEST AND FINEST MAN THE LORD PUT ON THIS EARTH!!! I always loved talking sports and actually just about any topic you could think of with him. Being a mailman in Seneca Falls for almost thirty years, you could say I was honored to help him remember his old friends and places of interest to him, such as addresses. I was so lucky to have my beautiful daughter, Carah, become a part of his family buymarrying his grandson, Kevin. Louann that was the most beautiful obituary I have ever read. Love always, Mike.
Mike deal
Friend
June 27, 2020
Loving Light Dishgarden
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Andrea Evans
June 27, 2020
I'm sending my sincere sympathy to you, Lou Ann and to your family.
Joyce Stone
June 27, 2020
Lou Ann, Im so very sorry about your fathers passing. Its always hard to lose a parent no matter how old they are or how old we are. My thoughts are with you during this difficult time.
Diane Duquette
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved