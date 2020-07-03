SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT - Louis John Pioli, 100, died peacefully at home on Sunday (June 14, 2020) surrounded by his loving daughter, grandson, and granddaughter-in-law.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10:00 a.m. on July 3 at the Chapel of St. Michael on the campus of St. Michael College in Colchester, Vt. with burial to be held privately in St. Columbkille Cemetery in Seneca Falls, N.Y.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington, Vt.
