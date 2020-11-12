1/1
Louis Mack Morris Jr.
CLYDE/LYONS - Louis Mack Morris, Jr., 69, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday (November 10, 2020).

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday (November 14) at Pusateri Funeral Home, 68 Sodus Street, Clyde.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Clyde Ambulance Service, 15 Ford Street, Clyde, NY 14433.

Louis graduated from Lyons high school in 1971 and joined the US Army Paratroopers (82nd Airborne) at Fort Bragg. While at Fort Bragg, he boxed as a middleweight. After receiving honorable discharge from the Army in 1976, Louis worked for the state of Florida before landing a career with the USPS as a Mechanic. In the late 1990's Lou moved back to New York to find his loving life partner and high school sweetheart, Barbara. Lou was a renaissance man and was passionate about many things. He was a sharp-dressing, true gentleman with an amazing mustache. He loved cars, music, annual trips to Martha's Vineyard, and sports (Go Bills and Orange). He was an outdoorsman with a love of deep sea fishing, bike riding, farming, gardening and tinkering. Louis was a hardworking and dedicated family man who consistently prioritized others before himself, and put his all into everything he touched. To know him was an honor and a true privilege as he gave so much love and joy to the world.

He is survived by his soulmate and loving partner, Barbara J. Grier; daughter, Leticia Harris (James Brown); son, Louis Morris; bonus daughters Kimberly Grier and Jamie Beers; sisters Theresa Durante (John), Cathy Tuggerson, Jessica Clark (Curtis), Vanessa Sheldon, Donna Johnson (Brian) and Stephanie Morris; brothers Dale Morris (Carol) and Hayward Simmons (Annette); beloved niece, Terri Snowden; grandchildren Sévon Harris, Devon Golden, Nyéla Golden and Sophia Wilson; great-grandchild, Kavonni Golden; as well as countless other nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Preceded in death by his parents Louis Mac Morris, Sr. and Lillie Mae Morris; two sisters Gloria Morris and Cheryl Morris; and two brothers Alton Morris and Kim Morris.

Visit www.pusaterifunerals.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 12 to Nov. 16, 2020.
Visitation
11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Pusateri Funeral Home
68 Sodus Street
Clyde, NY 14433
(315) 923-7452
