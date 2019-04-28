GENEVA- Louise A. Tuttle, 78, formally of Geneva, passed away on February 1, 2019 at Florida Hospital Apopka.
There will be no prior calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday (May 4) at 10 a.m. at St. Stephen's Roman Catholic Church. The Rev. Thomas P. Mull will be the celebrant. Burial will follow at Glenwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities, Lollypop Farm or any local animal shelter.
Louise was born on September 11, 1940 in Diana, N.Y. the daughter of Walter and Mabel Crooks Stapleton. She spent most of her life in Geneva where she was employed by Geneva General Hospital as a Unit Clerk at Living Center South. She retired in 2006 and relocated to Central Florida in 2008 where she enjoyed her retirement with close family and friends. She also developed new friendships at her Silver Sneakers' exercise classes where they all got together for monthly lunches and every so often took a cruise together.
She is survived by her three daughters Terri (Louie) Losani of Apopka, Fla., Sue Tuttle of Geneva, and Tacie Sommerfeldt of Charleston, S.C.; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
For tributes and condolences to the family, please visit www.mcguiganberofuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2019