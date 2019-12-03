|
|
WATERLOO – Louise Bertino, 97, passed away Saturday (November 30, 2019) at Care One, Moonestown, N.J. with her loving and supporting family by her side.
Friends and family are invited to her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. on Monday (December 9) at Saint Mary's Church, Waterloo. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery.
Louise's family request memorial contributions to be directed to St. Mary's Cemetery Fund, 25 Center Street, Waterloo, New York 13165.
Dedicated, loving and caring, a wife, mother, and grandmother, Louise was born on January 10, 1922, the daughter of the late Dominick and Mary (Lese) Stirpe. She was a graduate of Lyons High School and retired from Newark Developmental Center, Newark, N.Y.
She was devoted to her family and her church. Louise volunteered at St. Mary's Church and was a life time member of the Catholic Daughter's, Court Theresa.
Louise is survived by her daughters Dell (Ronald) Kemp and Monica Bertino-Wooden; her sons Michael (Lisa), John (Alissa) and Anthony (Linda) Bertino; her grandchildren Ann, Heidi, Megen, Michael, Tracey, Ronny, Daniel, Lindsay, Jessica, Patrick, Brandy, and Teala; her great-grandchildren Alex, Dylan, Karli, Kory, Chelsea, Jaclyn, Elena, Sophia, Maris, Nina, Michael, Andrew, Mercedes, Shelby, Cruse and Lucas; her great–great-granddaughter, Brylee; her brother, Peter (Donna) Stirpe; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her first husband, Michael, who passed away in 1944; her second husband, Daniel, in 2009; brothers Anthony, Michael, Albert and Nicholas; and her sisters Mary, Jenny and Anita.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019