CLYDE– Louise Fratangelo, 90, died on Wednesday (March 13, 2019) at Geneva General Hospital surrounded by her loving family.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, (March 17) 1 to 4 p.m. at the Pusateri - Canolesio Funeral Home, 68 Sodus St., Clyde, a Funeral mass will be on Monday (March 18) at St. Joseph the worker Church (St. John's) at 10 a.m. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery, Clyde.
Memorial contributions to St. Joseph the Worker Parish, Clyde.
Louise was born in Italy on November 23, 1928, daughter of Valerio and Susanna (Palumbo) Storto.
She is survived by two sons Dominic (Joan) of Geneva, and Val of Geneva; daughter, Marianne (Roberto) Guazzoni of Italy; three sisters Nicoletta Storto of Italy, Mary Visconti of Clyde, and Florence (John) Celso of Clyde; five grandchildren Gianna, Laura, Luca, Paolo, Ava; two great-grandchildren Elia, and Dominic; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband, Genesio on January 25, 2001; daughter-in-law, Jill (Petrosino) Fratangelo in 2014.
The family would like to especially thank Louise's caregiver Debbie Thoms, and the outstanding compassionate care by the nursing staff of Geneva General Hospital 2 West, and Fr. Mull of Our Lady of Peace Parish, in Geneva.
