PENN YAN–Louise James passed quietly in her sleep at the Penn Yan Manor Nursing Home on Friday (July 12). She was 101 years young.



Calling hours will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday (July 27) at the Bluff Point United Methodist Church with a memorial service to follow at 11a.m.



Memorial contributions may be made to Bluff Point United Methodist Church, PO Box 134, Keuka Park, NY 14478 or Penn Yan Manor Nursing Home, 655 N. Liberty St., Penn Yan, NY 14527.



Louise was born in Penn Yan, N.Y. on September 16, 1917, the middle daughter of Oliver and Inez Cook Lynn. She was a graduate of Penn Yan Academy class of 1937, and on August 7, 1937, she married J. Dareth James in Bath, N.Y. She worked at Keuka College, and in 1951 Louise began her banking career at Citizens Bank of Penn Yan. Louise was there as the bank changed names and moved across Main Street in 1959. In 1975 she retired from Lincoln First Bank of Rochester after 24 years of service. She always had the knack of being able to find any bookkeeping error, even for a penny. Louise always enjoyed the time she was able to spend with her family, and before losing her eyesight she enjoyed knitting, crocheting, playing cards and baking.



Louise is survived by her children Eugene (Marilyn) James and Mary Hubbell. She is survived by grandchildren Loren (Tammy) James and Rae Jean (John) Hubbell-Lenton; great grandchildren Andre (Heather) James, Amanda James (Jim Stockwell), and Emily Coon; great-great grandchildren Scott James, Josh Smith and Ethan McEntire. Louise is also survived by her sister, Marion Tyler; and many nieces; and nephews.



Louise was predeceased by her husband, Dareth in 1996; granddaughter, Susan James in 1976; and by her sisters Pearl Ayers, Hazel Hatmaker, and Esther Smith; and son-in-law, Ralph Hubbell.



Louise's family would like to say a special thank you to the staff at Penn Yan Manor for all the wonderful, loving care they gave to "grandma" while she was there. You truly are a special group of friends.



Arrangements by Weldon Funeral Home, Inc. Published in Finger Lakes Times from July 21 to July 23, 2019