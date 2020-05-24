GENEVA - Louise M. Gillotte, age 97, passed away on Wednesday (May 20, 2020) at the Living Center-North, Geneva.Due to current circumstances a private funeral and entombment in St. Mary's Cemetery, with only the immediate family present, was held on Saturday (May 23). Father William Laird, a cousin of Louise, officiated at both.Louise was born in Geneva on June 21,1922, to Thomas R. and Rose (Pane) Gillotte. She was one of 12 children in her family and the last of them to pass away. She graduated from Geneva High School in 1941. During World War II she worked at the American Can Company. She married Joseph F. Gillotte in January of 1946. Louise worked in the kitchen of the Deluxe Italian Restaurant; she also worked at Garden Galleries Nursery until she and Joe bought Alces's Italian Kitchen where she made the subs and all the meatballs.Joe and Louise were avid square dancers and members of the Geneva Friendship Squares up until Joe's death. They made wonderful friends and traveled all over the United States, going to national and international square dance conventions.She is survived by daughter, Estelle Hall (Terry), son, Peter Gillotte (Jessie); and daughter, LuAnn Grillone (David); grandchildren Bryan Gillotte of Seattle, Wash., Regina Gillotte of Geneva, Joe Tapscott (Ashley) of Geneva, David Gillotte (Rachel) of Phelps, Derek Grillone (Marissa) of Geneva, Angela Markel of Waterloo, Mike Grillone ( Michelle) of Waterloo, Jason Grillone (Christa) of Waterloo, and Colby Grillone (Nina) of Seneca Falls. She is also survived by 14 great-grandchildren Witten, PJ, Olivia, Tripp, Willie, Emily, Blake, Aleigh, Hudson, Vincenzo, Giovanni, Reagan, Jameson and Italia.Louise was predeceased by her husband, Joe; her parents, Thomas and Rose; her siblings; and 2 nephews.Arrangements were handled by the McGuigan & Bero Funeral Home.For tributes and condolences to the family, please visit;