Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coe-Genung Funeral Home
46 West Main Street
Waterloo, NY 13165
(315) 539-2931
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Coe-Genung Funeral Home
46 West Main Street
Waterloo, NY 13165
View Map
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Coe-Genung Funeral Home
46 West Main Street
Waterloo, NY 13165
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Louise Craig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louise P. Craig


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louise P. Craig Obituary
WATERLOO – Louise P. Craig, 90, of Waterloo, passed away (January 7, 2020) at her home.

Family and friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday (January 12) at Coe-Genung Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday (January 13) at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Rev. James Fennessy, pastor, will officiate. Burial will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Waterloo, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Foundation for the Blind, 1401 S. Clark St., Ste. 730, Arlington, VA, 22202 or Golisano Children's Hospital, 601 Elmwood Ave., Rochester, NY, 14642.

Louise was born September 27, 1929, in Waterloo, N.Y., the daughterof Joseph V. and Minnie Altemari Rizzi. She attended Waterloo High School. Louise was a former employee of the Seneca Knitting Mill, Seneca Army Depot, Inland Harbor Restaurant, and Taylor – Brown Memorial Hospital. She was a member and former president of Waterloo Memorial Post 6433, V.F.W. Auxiliary. Louise was also a member and past president of Warner Van Riper Post 435, American Legion Auxiliary. She was a member of Ladies of the Elks, Catholic Daughters of America Court Theresa 806, and the Marine Corps League Auxiliary. She was a loving, compassionate nurturer who, across a span of decades, cared for others from childcare to eldercare.

She is survived by sons Robert (Sandy) H. Craig, Jr. o Richmond, Va., Steve (Dixie Lemmon) L. Craig of Waterloo, N.Y., and Scott (Kathy)A. Craig of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; grandchildren Peter Craig, Kelli (Clay) Anderson, Teresa (David) Ruff, Joshua Craig, and Jessalynn (Ben) Blaufuss; great-grandchildren Franceska, Alexa, Zachary, Peyton, Adam, Stella, and Mallory; step-great-grandchildren Jaron and Theresa; brother, Victor Rizzi of Fla.; sisters Annie Felice of Waterloo, N.Y., Lottie Angelo of Geneva, N.Y., Renee House of Waterloo, N.Y., Jeanne Sittler of Estero, Fla.; as well as a multitude of nieces and nephews.

Louise was predeceased by her husband, Robert H. Craig, Sr.; one brother; and five sisters.

Condolences for the family may be sent to www.coegenungfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 10 to Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -