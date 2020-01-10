|
WATERLOO – Louise P. Craig, 90, of Waterloo, passed away (January 7, 2020) at her home.
Family and friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday (January 12) at Coe-Genung Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday (January 13) at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Rev. James Fennessy, pastor, will officiate. Burial will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Waterloo, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Foundation for the Blind, 1401 S. Clark St., Ste. 730, Arlington, VA, 22202 or Golisano Children's Hospital, 601 Elmwood Ave., Rochester, NY, 14642.
Louise was born September 27, 1929, in Waterloo, N.Y., the daughterof Joseph V. and Minnie Altemari Rizzi. She attended Waterloo High School. Louise was a former employee of the Seneca Knitting Mill, Seneca Army Depot, Inland Harbor Restaurant, and Taylor – Brown Memorial Hospital. She was a member and former president of Waterloo Memorial Post 6433, V.F.W. Auxiliary. Louise was also a member and past president of Warner Van Riper Post 435, American Legion Auxiliary. She was a member of Ladies of the Elks, Catholic Daughters of America Court Theresa 806, and the Marine Corps League Auxiliary. She was a loving, compassionate nurturer who, across a span of decades, cared for others from childcare to eldercare.
She is survived by sons Robert (Sandy) H. Craig, Jr. o Richmond, Va., Steve (Dixie Lemmon) L. Craig of Waterloo, N.Y., and Scott (Kathy)A. Craig of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; grandchildren Peter Craig, Kelli (Clay) Anderson, Teresa (David) Ruff, Joshua Craig, and Jessalynn (Ben) Blaufuss; great-grandchildren Franceska, Alexa, Zachary, Peyton, Adam, Stella, and Mallory; step-great-grandchildren Jaron and Theresa; brother, Victor Rizzi of Fla.; sisters Annie Felice of Waterloo, N.Y., Lottie Angelo of Geneva, N.Y., Renee House of Waterloo, N.Y., Jeanne Sittler of Estero, Fla.; as well as a multitude of nieces and nephews.
Louise was predeceased by her husband, Robert H. Craig, Sr.; one brother; and five sisters.
Condolences for the family may be sent to www.coegenungfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 10 to Jan. 14, 2020