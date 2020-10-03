1/1
Louise Slingerland
1920 - 2020
ZEPHYRILLS, Fla./ DUNDEE, N.Y. - Louise Slingerland, 99, of Zephyrhills, Fla., formerly of Dundee, N.Y., died peacefully Tuesday (September 22, 2020) in the comfort of her home.

A memorial service will be in Florida at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery, Dundee, N.Y.

Memorial contributions can be made to The Ruki Hospice Care Center, 57650 Dean Dairy Rd., Zephyrhills, Fl 33542 or The First United Methodist Church, 38635 5th Ave., Zephyrhills, FL 33542.

Louise was born November 17, 1920, the daughter of Miles and Edna Kenyon. On September 5, 1943, she married Robert Slingerland, who passed away in June 2006.

A loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, family was Louise's first priority. She also enjoyed oil painting, gardening, playing cards and crafting. She worked for many years as an Avon Representative and as Tax Collector for the school district.

She will be dearly missed by her children Neal of Zephyrhills, Fla., Robert, Jr. (Lucy) of Canton Township, Mich., Carol (Bill) Jensen of Naples, Fla and Barbara of Zephyrhills, Fla.; four granddaughters Annalee (Dan) Appledorn, Amy Slingerland, Emily (Scott) Brink, Sally (Blake) Rudolph; and great-grandchildren Miles and Brynn Appledorn.

She was pre-deceased by her husband, Robert; sister, Mary Esther Reslink; brother, Richard Kenyon; and grandson-in-law Corey Hall.

Arrangements entrusted to Baird Funeral Home, 36 Water St., Dundee, NY. Visit bairdfuneralhomedundee.com to share memories.

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 3 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Baird Funeral Home
36 Water Street
Dundee, NY 14837
(607) 243-7369
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Gene & Ernestine and the Staff of Whitfield Funeral Home
