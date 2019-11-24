|
|
NEWARK - Louise "Labby" Steingass, 75, died on Wednesday (November 20, 2019) at the Newark Wayne Community Hospital.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday (November 26) at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark, N.Y., a funeral service will follow. Burial will be in Newark Cemetery.
Memorials, in her name, may be made to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, NY 14489.
Louise was born on February 29, 1944, in Newark, the daughter of John and Maxine Cornell Bilotta. She was a graduate of Newark High School. At one time, she had been a waitress and had work at Wayne ARC. Labby loved Sodus Point and enjoyed searching for sea glass, playing bingo and going to the casino.
She is survived by two sons Michael (Gina) of Pittsford and Timothy of Fairport; four grandchildren Max, Brady, Jack and Ben; a sister, Patricia Button of Syracuse; several nieces and nephews.
Labby was predeceased by her parents; a sister, Sally Bilotta; and brother, John F. Bilotta.
www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2019