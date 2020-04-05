Finger Lakes Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Covert Funeral Home
7199 South Main Street
Ovid, NY 14521
(877) 828-3411
Resources
More Obituaries for Loyd Barnes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loyd E. Barnes


1992 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Loyd E. Barnes Obituary
LODI - Loyd E. Barnes, age 27, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday (March 31, 2020).

The family gathered privately and there will be no public services.

Loyd was born in Montour Falls on November 27, 1992. He attended South Seneca Schools and enjoyed welding, working on cars, and playing his guitar. A lost soul, Loyd is at peace now.

Loyd is survived by his mother, Edith Champion Wittig; father, Lawrence Barnes Sr.; brother, Lawrence (Loren) Barnes; maternal grandparents Dorothy and Robert Champion; paternal grandfather, Merle Barnes; aunts and uncles May and Floyd Barnes, Bobby (Trish Harper) Champion, Charlene Champion, Janet Barnes, and Becky Graves; niece, Sydney Barnes; cousins Adelaid Neary, Alicia (Arthur) Mosloski, Floyd Barnes Jr., Cora Lee Champion, Wyatt Richar, Heidi Neary, Samara Mosloski, and Jasmine Champion.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Jeanette Barnes; and his aunt, Mary Foster.

For additional information, please contact Covert Funeral Home at 607-869-3411 or visit www.covertfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Loyd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Covert Funeral Home
Download Now