LODI - Loyd E. Barnes, age 27, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday (March 31, 2020).
The family gathered privately and there will be no public services.
Loyd was born in Montour Falls on November 27, 1992. He attended South Seneca Schools and enjoyed welding, working on cars, and playing his guitar. A lost soul, Loyd is at peace now.
Loyd is survived by his mother, Edith Champion Wittig; father, Lawrence Barnes Sr.; brother, Lawrence (Loren) Barnes; maternal grandparents Dorothy and Robert Champion; paternal grandfather, Merle Barnes; aunts and uncles May and Floyd Barnes, Bobby (Trish Harper) Champion, Charlene Champion, Janet Barnes, and Becky Graves; niece, Sydney Barnes; cousins Adelaid Neary, Alicia (Arthur) Mosloski, Floyd Barnes Jr., Cora Lee Champion, Wyatt Richar, Heidi Neary, Samara Mosloski, and Jasmine Champion.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Jeanette Barnes; and his aunt, Mary Foster.
For additional information, please contact Covert Funeral Home at 607-869-3411 or visit www.covertfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2020