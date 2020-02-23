|
|
HENRIETTA – LuAnn "Tilly" Kinney, age 55, of Henrietta passed away on Thursday (February 20, 2020) unexpectedly at her home.
Friends may call from 12 to 3 p.m. on Saturday (February 29) at the R.A. Patrick Funeral Home, 26 West Main St., Clifton Springs. Funeral services will immediately follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Burial will be held at the convenience of the family in St. Agnes Cemetery.
Friends may contribute to the National Domestic Violence Hotline at www.thehotline.org in LuAnn's memory.
LuAnn was born November 5, 1964 in Geneva, N.Y., the daughter of the late Louis and Lucille Steyaert Kinney. She was a graduate of Midlakes High School and Finger Lakes Community College. LuAnn was currently attending Bryant and Stranton. She worked as a home heath Aide for Livingston County ARC. But most important to LuAnn was family, especially her grandchildren whom she adored. LuAnn was a loving partner, mother, grandmother, sister, niece and friend, she will be sadly missed by all.
LuAnn is survived by her special friend, Mark Smith; children Matt (Amanda) Hurlburt and Kristin (Mike) Bliss; grandchildren Leif and Graeme Hurlburt, Grace and Michael Bliss; siblings Jack (Wendy) Kinney, Richard (Suzanne) Kinney, Mark (Donna) Kinney, Darlene Kinney - Lambert and Lisa (Rachelle) Phillips; nieces; nephews; cousins; uncles; and many dear friends.
LuAnn is predeceased by her parents; grandparents; and several aunts and uncles.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2020