Weldon Funeral Home, Inc.
102 East Main Street
Penn Yan, NY 14527
(315) 536-3355
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Burial
Following Services
Benton Mennonite Cemetery
Lucetta M. Nauman Obituary
PENN YAN – Lucetta M. Nauman, 86, of Penn Yan passed away Sunday (October 6, 2019) at the Living Center in Geneva.

A calling hour will be held from 12 noon to 1 p.m. on Friday (October 11) at Weldon Funeral Home where funeral services for Lucetta will begin at 1 p.m. followed by burial in Benton Mennonite Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to either the 25 Circle Street Rochester, NY 14607 or 1120 S. Goodman Street Rochester, NY 14620.

Lucetta was born May 9, 1933 to the late Harold and Eleanor Fritz. She worked as a nurse for 40 years.

She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Richard; one son, Bruce Robinson of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; two daughters Cynthia Jenkins of Bath, N.Y. and Cheryl Robinson of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; as well as four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Lucetta was predeceased by her parents; and a brother, Gary Fritz.

Friends may sign the book at weldonfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019
