NORTH ROSE – Lucille A. Poole, 81, passed away Sunday (December 29, 2019) at her home.
Calling hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday (January 3, 2020) at the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose.
A funeral service will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday (January 4) at St. Johns The Evangelist Church, 43 West DeZeng St., Clyde, NY 14433. Burial to follow in Rose Cemetery.
For those wishing to make contributions in Lucille's name they may do so to the Rose Historical Society, PO Box 304, North Rose, NY 14516, or the Rose Public Health Committee, 5131 North Main St., North Rose, NY 14516.
Born in Lyons, daughter of the late Paul Drury and Inez Furman Drury. Prior to retirement she was employed as a nurse at various places in Wayne County. She enjoyed traveling, reading, flowers, gardening, baking, friends and family at the family cottage on Sodus Point. She was a member of the Rose Historical Society, and the Rose Public Health Committee, as well as a girl scout leader.
Survived by daughter, Susan (Clint) Acker of North Rose; son, Dale (Laurie) DeVay of Marion; granddaughter, Samantha Acker; great granddaughter, Isabell Morse; step-grandchildren Dwayne Morse, Derek Morse, Dominick Morse, Wendy Morse; and nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her husband, Wayne Poole, and grandson Alex Acker.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020