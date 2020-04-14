|
SENECA FALLS – Lucille B. Phillips, 81, formerly of Routes 5 & 20 East, Seneca Falls, N.Y., passed away on Saturday (April 11, 2020) at Geneva General Hospital, Geneva, N.Y.
Due to the recommendations concerning COVID-19, funeral services and interment, in Canoga Cemetery, Seneca Falls, N.Y., will be at the convenience of the family. There will be no prior calling hours.
Lucille was born in the Town of Fayette, N.Y. on October 10, 1936 the daughter of the late Seeley and Dolly (Claire) Deal. She had resided most of her life in the Seneca Falls/Waterloo area. She had been employed as a Nurse's Aide at the former Seneca Falls Hospital. Lucille loved to crochet, cook, bake and was proud of her gardening abilities.
She is survived by two daughters Marcella "Marcy" Bennett of Cato, N.Y. and Deborah (Kevin) Loucks of Cape Coral, Fla.; son, John Phillips of Geneva, N.Y.; six grandchildren Chad Olschewske and girlfriend Callie, Jason (Sara) Olschewske, Joseph Saltenberger, John Phillips Jr., Ashley Phillips, and Christina Phillips; two great-grandchildren Sage and Jameson Olschewske; and two great-grandchild due in May and July; sister, Karen "Susie" Quillen of Palm Bay, Fla.; three step-grandchildren Kelli (Peter) Hawryschuk, Josh Loucks and his fiancé, Amanda, and Arin Loucks; step great-grandchild, Gabe Hawryschuk; as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents; Lucille was predeceased by one grandson, William Saltenberger; one brother, Seeley "Butch" Deal; and one sister, Phyllis Deal.
Arrangements are under the direction of Doran Funeral Home, Seneca Falls, N.Y.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 14 to Apr. 17, 2020