PHELPS – Lucille "Lu" Ebel, 96, of Phelps, N.Y. went to be with her Lord on July 14, 2020.



Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, the family will have a private memorial.



Lu was born in Woodstock, Wis. September 15, 1923. Daughter of the late James and Tina (Janecek) Zoha.



She retired from Genesee Regional Home Health Care only to continue private home care until age 82. She was an active member of the United Methodist Church in Clifton Springs, N.Y. through 2013.



Lu was a dedicated wife, mother and grandma, taking pride in her family and home. True to her Czechoslovakian heritage, she was an amazing cook and enjoyed her crafts. Her penmanship was extraordinarily beautiful. Her laughter was contagious and often uncontrollable. She absolutely lover her family, leaving them with special, happy memories.



She is survived by her loving children James (Sherry) Ebel of Phelps, N.Y., Donna (Mercer) Brugler of Northlake, Texas; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson; three sisters; and several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Alvin "Al" Ebel.



"Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near. So loved, so missed, so ever dear".



We love you Mom (Grandma).



Arrangements have been made with Cheney Funeral Home in Phelps, N.Y.

