GENEVA- Lucille M. Haas, age 81, of Geneva passed away on Friday (May 10. 2019) at the Homestead in Penn Yan.
There will be no prior calling hours. A Mass will be said in Lucille's name at a later date at St. Stephen's Roman Catholic Church. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Lucille was born on November 10, 1937 in Albany, the daughter of the late Frank and Dora LaValley Zielinski. She had lived in Maryland and Arizona during her life and had resided in Geneva for many years. Lucille had been the store manager at the Center of Concern and was a member of St. Stephen's Church.
She is survived by her brothers Joseph (Rosemary) Zielinski of Florida and Paul (Patricia) Zielinski of Webster; several nieces and nephews.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 14 to May 16, 2019