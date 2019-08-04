|
|
PENN YAN - Lucille Q. Childs, 98, of Penn Yan, NY, died peacefully at home on Friday (August 2, 2019).
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday (Aug. 5) at St. Michael's Church, 312 Liberty St., Penn Yan, NY, The family will greet friends at the church from 9 to 10. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Oxford at 10 a.m. Wednesday (August 7).
Those who wish may make donations in Lucille's memory to Ontario-Yates Hospice, 756 Pre-Emption Road, Geneva, NY 14456; or to Keuka Comfort Care Home, P.O. Box 107, Penn Yan, NY 14527.
She was born Lucille Catherine Quinn on Feb. 12, 1921, in Johnson City, N.Y., to Estella Mae (Angell) and Leonard DeVer Quinn. Lucille was raised on a small family farm in Oxford, N.Y. She attended Oxford schools and earned a bachelor's degree in nursing from Russell Sage College in Troy in 1943.
A World War II veteran, she served as a U.S. Army nurse from May 1945 to August 1946, a 1st Lt. assigned to Rhoads General Hospital in Utica, NY. She was a school nurse in Greene and Pine Plains, N.Y., and later with the Danbury, CT, School System and its Head Start program.
After marrying Joseph A. Childs in 1947, they moved to Danbury, where they raised their five children. Her husband died in 1983.
Survivors include her children Katherine Childs of Penn Yan, N.Y., Patricia (Nicholas) Cantiello of Clifton Park, N.Y., Barbara J. (Alan) McGuffie of Penn Yan; James (Janet) Childs of Dundee, N.Y., Joseph (Debra) Childs Jr. of Naugatuck, Conn.; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren. Lucille is also survived by her brother, Leonard Quinn Jr. of Oxford, N.Y., and several nieces and nephews.
She was guided by a deep faith and devoted to her family, and her home was always open to all. She enjoyed sewing and gardening, and in her later years loved jigsaw puzzles.
Arrangements are under the direction of Weldon Funeral Home, Penn Yan, NY, weldonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2019