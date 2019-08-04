Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weldon Funeral Home, Inc.
102 East Main Street
Penn Yan, NY 14527
(315) 536-3355
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Michael's Church
312 Liberty St
Penn Yan, NY
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael's Church
312 Liberty St.
Penn Yan, NY
View Map
Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Cemetery
Oxford, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucille Childs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille Q. Childs

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucille Q. Childs Obituary
PENN YAN - Lucille Q. Childs, 98, of Penn Yan, NY, died peacefully at home on Friday (August 2, 2019).

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday (Aug. 5) at St. Michael's Church, 312 Liberty St., Penn Yan, NY, The family will greet friends at the church from 9 to 10. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Oxford at 10 a.m. Wednesday (August 7).

Those who wish may make donations in Lucille's memory to Ontario-Yates Hospice, 756 Pre-Emption Road, Geneva, NY 14456; or to Keuka Comfort Care Home, P.O. Box 107, Penn Yan, NY 14527.

She was born Lucille Catherine Quinn on Feb. 12, 1921, in Johnson City, N.Y., to Estella Mae (Angell) and Leonard DeVer Quinn. Lucille was raised on a small family farm in Oxford, N.Y. She attended Oxford schools and earned a bachelor's degree in nursing from Russell Sage College in Troy in 1943.

A World War II veteran, she served as a U.S. Army nurse from May 1945 to August 1946, a 1st Lt. assigned to Rhoads General Hospital in Utica, NY. She was a school nurse in Greene and Pine Plains, N.Y., and later with the Danbury, CT, School System and its Head Start program.

After marrying Joseph A. Childs in 1947, they moved to Danbury, where they raised their five children. Her husband died in 1983.

Survivors include her children Katherine Childs of Penn Yan, N.Y., Patricia (Nicholas) Cantiello of Clifton Park, N.Y., Barbara J. (Alan) McGuffie of Penn Yan; James (Janet) Childs of Dundee, N.Y., Joseph (Debra) Childs Jr. of Naugatuck, Conn.; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren. Lucille is also survived by her brother, Leonard Quinn Jr. of Oxford, N.Y., and several nieces and nephews.

She was guided by a deep faith and devoted to her family, and her home was always open to all. She enjoyed sewing and gardening, and in her later years loved jigsaw puzzles.

Arrangements are under the direction of Weldon Funeral Home, Penn Yan, NY, weldonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucille's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now