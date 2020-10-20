GENEVA - Lucille T. McLaughlin, 91, passed away unexpectedly on Friday (October 16, 2020).
In honoring her wishes, there will be no prior calling hours. A funeral service and burial will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Contributions may be directed to the Lochland School, 1065 Lochland Road, Geneva, NY 14456, or the Geneva YMCA, 399 William Street, Geneva, NY 14456
Lucille was born on September 9, 1929, in Hull, Quebec, Canada and was a daughter of the late Jean-Paul and Glauria (Gougeon) Coutlee. She worked in local retail stores, The College Bookstore, and accounts payable in the Business Office, retiring from Hobart and William Smith Colleges. Lucille enjoyed reading, going to the Y, walking, gardening and watching Jeopardy. She was very devoted to her family.
She is survived by her daughters Deb (Tim Sanders) McLaughlin of Geneva, Elizabeth McLaughlin Ward of Geneva, Janet McLaughlin Anderson of Geneva and Karen (Rob) McLaughlin Sollenne of Geneva; siblings Gilbert (Joyce) Coutlee of Geneva, Jacques (Corinne) Coutlee of Penn Yan, Dolores Long of Geneva, Helene (Ron) Celentano of Geneva, and Louise Kinney of Ithaca; as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Lucille was predeceased by her husband, Robert McLaughlin; and her daughter, Patricia McLaughlin Saltenberger.
