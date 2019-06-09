|
|
NEWARK N.Y./WILMINGTON N.C.-Lucille Whitman Cooke died on Thursday (June 6), at age 85.
A private memorial will be held for family members at a later date.
Lucille was a long time resident of Newark, N.Y. before she moved to Wilmington, N.C. after retirement. Lucille loved to travel the world and enjoyed visiting with friends and relatives. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Lucille is survived by her four children Keith Cooke, Malcolm Cooke, Dawn VanDuyne, and Heather Glatfelter; ten grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband, Mansell Cooke.
www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from June 9 to June 11, 2019