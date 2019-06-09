Finger Lakes Times Obituaries
|
Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home
127 E Miller St
Newark, NY 14513
(315) 331-3255
Lucille Whitman Cooke

Lucille Whitman Cooke Obituary
NEWARK N.Y./WILMINGTON N.C.-Lucille Whitman Cooke died on Thursday (June 6), at age 85.

A private memorial will be held for family members at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to a .

Lucille was a long time resident of Newark, N.Y. before she moved to Wilmington, N.C. after retirement. Lucille loved to travel the world and enjoyed visiting with friends and relatives. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Lucille is survived by her four children Keith Cooke, Malcolm Cooke, Dawn VanDuyne, and Heather Glatfelter; ten grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband, Mansell Cooke.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from June 9 to June 11, 2019
