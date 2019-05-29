ATLANTA–Lucinda "Cindy" M. Ryan went peacefully to the angels on the morning of May 23, 2019. This was after a long battle with metastatic breast cancer, coming to an end at Hospeace House in Naples, N.Y.
A memorial service for Cindy will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday (May 28) at Trinity Federated Church, 123 N. Main St., Naples.
The family is asking that donations be made to Hospeace House in Naples N.Y., the Naples Open Cupboard, and Naples Open Closet, .
Cindy spent her time volunteering and being active in Trinity Federated Church in Naples, N.Y. In her final years with us, Cindy was working with Naples Open Closet and heading up the Naples Open Cupboard where she helped countless people and families in need.
Cindy is survived by her sisters; daughters; other family; and those countless families that she worked with along with other volunteers to supply needed aid to.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 29 to May 30, 2019