PENN YAN–Lucy Anne Purcell, longtime resident of Keuka Lake, passed away on July 18. She was born on September 19, 1933 in Corning, N.Y. the daughter of Frank and Nora Purcell.



A Funeral Mass will be offered at 10 a.m. on Friday (July 26) at St. Michael's Church on Liberty St. in Penn Yan with a gathering of friends and family after mass in the lower level of the Church.



Lucy graduated from Corning Free Academy and Marymount College. After college, she worked in Schenectady, N.Y. and in the Boston area for many years. She returned to Corning in the 1980's and lived with her elderly parents. After they passed, she moved to Keuka Lake while working for Corning Inc. In her retirement, Lucy enjoyed volunteering at St. Michael's parish.



She is survived by sisters Honore Maloney of Taos, New Mexico and Katherine Purcell of Aspen, Colorado; nephews Michael Maloney of Halifax, Nova Scotia and James Maloney of Malden, Massachusetts; and niece, Catherine Maloney (David Kuhn) of Ladysmith, British Columbia, Canada.



Lucy was predeceased by her sister, Martha Purcell of Vero Beach, Florida.



Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.townsendwoodfuneralchapel.com