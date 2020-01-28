|
PENN YAN – Lukas Gabriel Martin was born January 26, 2020 at F.F. Thompson Hospital, Canandaigua, N.Y. Shortly thereafter, he left his parents loving arms to be with Jesus.
Graveside Services will be held at 9:30 a.m. on January 28 at the Benton Mennonite Church Cemetery on Baldwin Rd., Penn Yan, N.Y.
Lukas is loved and dearly missed by his parents Timothy and Louella Martin; one sister, Leah Rose; paternal grandparents Menno and Kathryn Martin, Penn Yan, N.Y.; maternal grandparents Edwin and Lucille Horst, Penn Yan, N.Y.; great-grandparents Edwin and Esther Horst, East Earl, Penn.; and great-grandmother, Mrs. Earl Martin (Lucy), Penn Yan, N.Y.; paternal aunts and uncles Lavern (Rosene) Martin, Lorene (Gary) Zimmerman, Grace Ann (Aaron Ray) Martin, Berniece (Daryl) Nolt, Marilyn (Earl Ray) Nolt, Mary Kathryn (Luke Ray) Nolt, Loretta, Ryan and Dwayne Martin; maternal Aunts and Uncles, Evelyn (Wilmer) Sauder, Ethan (Kari) Horst, Rosene (Lavern) Martin, Carlyle, Sandra, Kathy, Keith and Dwayne Horst.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home of Gorham, N.Y.
