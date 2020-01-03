|
|
WATERLOO – Luke Mazzoli Sr., 95, passed away, early Tuesday morning (December 31, 2019) at Pathyway Home.
Friends and family are invited to call from 12 noon until 2 p.m. on Sunday (January 5, 2020) at Mull Funeral Home, 113 Virginia Street, Waterloo. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Monday (January 6) in St. Mary's Cemetery with full military honors.
Luke's family request memorial contributions be directed to Pathway Home of the Finger Lakes, Inc. P.O. Box 516, Seneca Falls, NY 13148-0516.
Luke was born on March 16, 1924 in Waterloo, the son of the late James and Rose M. (Patti) Mazzoli. Luke served our country from 1946 to 1947(WWII), earning the rank of Private First Class. He owned and operated Mazzoli Shoe Repair in Waterloo and was a member of the VFW Post 6433 in Waterloo.
He is survived by a daughter, Mary Plate; sons Luke Jr. and Mark Mazzoli; grandchildren Matthew Mazzoli, Jessica Marie (Morgan Sanpietro) and Alissa (Seamus Shanley) Plate, Megan (Clint) Mazzoli-Small and Anna (John) Mazzoli-Beattie, Kylie and Zeth Mazzoli; great-grandchildren Schuyler, Ainsley, Curtis, Josslyne and Jaxxon; a sister, Katherine Caraccilo; daughters-in-law Carol Mazzoli and Mary Ann Palmer; son-in-law, Robert Plate; several nieces, nephews, cousins.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sally (April 8, 2010); a daughter, Cindy; son, Howard; sisters Helen Lugibihl, Frances Leto, Barbara Daddato, Cindy Mazzoli and Mary Picarro; brothers Anthony and Albert.
Luke's family would like to thank the staff at Pathway Home and Kristy White for the love, care and attention shown towards Luke.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 3 to Jan. 7, 2020