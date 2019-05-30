Mr. Lyle L. Wheeler, age 82, of Hazel, Kentucky, died on Monday (May 27) at his home.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Thursday (May 30) at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Friday (May 31) at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home with Bro. Terry Josleyn officiating. Burial will follow at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville, Ky.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the in memory of Mr. Lyle Wheeler.
Mr. Wheeler was born December 6, 1936 in Covert, N.Y. to the late Roy Miller Wheeler and Meredith Irene Vosburgh Perry. Mr. Wheeler retired from the United States Army after 21 years of service. He did two tours in the Vietnam War. He was also a member of the Scott's Grove Baptist Church.
Mr. Wheeler is survived by his wife, Madeline E. Wheeler of Hazel, Ky., they married June 16, 1973 in Elkton, Md.; two daughters Gina Cook of Adams, Tenn. and Jocelyn Wheeler of Fort Eustis, Va.; two sons Michael Joseph Wheeler of Thornton, Colo. and Cean Adam Wheeler of Safford, Ariz.; four sisters Marlene Maston of Adelanto, Calif., Shari Telford of Amarillo, Texas, Vaughn Deleath Davis of Waterloo, N.Y., and Delores Smith of Elmira, N.Y.; one brother, Roy Keith Wheeler of Leicester, Mass.; also 13 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren survive.
In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by a stepfather, Elmer Perry; two daughters Kathy J. Wheeler and Pamela Hunter; two sons Douglas Arthur Wheeler and SSG. Larry Paul Wheeler; three sisters Judith Burge, Beverly Nichols and Frances
Satterly; one brother, David Wheeler; and great-grandchild, Iris Kora Jenkins.
Online condolences can be left at, www.thechurchillfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 30 to June 1, 2019