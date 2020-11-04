GENEVA- Lynn Anne Rozelle, 62, of Geneva, passed away on Sunday (November 1, 2020) at Unity Hospital in Rochester.
Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday (November 6) at the McGuigan & Bero Funeral Home 45 High St. Geneva. Funeral Services will follow calling hours at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. The Rev. Thomas P. Mull will officiate. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Palliative Care Clinic: The Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, specifically to The Melanoma Disease Center.
Lynn was born on December 27, 1957 in Framingham, Mass., the daughter of the late Howard and Ruth (Helstrom) Armstrong. She graduated from Williamson HS and Wayne Finger Lakes with her LPN in 1975. Lynn was a nurse working throughout the area and most recently at Finger Lakes DDSO in Newark.
She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 457 in Phelps, where she had many friends. Lynn was a volunteer at the American Legion and at the Family Fun Festival and bingo for St. Francis-St. Stephen's School.
Lynn loved playing bingo, was an avid NY Yankee and New England Patriot fan, and her grandchildren were the light of her world.
She is survived by her loving husband of 31 years, on October 27th 1989, David Lynn Rozelle ; her three sons Derek (Cassey Mello) Rozelle, Darin (Jaimie Culver) Rozelle and Ryan (Jami) Rozelle; grandchildren Dorothy Rozelle, Connor Rozelle and Matthew Gill; three sisters Theresa Weishaar, Lisa Schoen and Tracy (Michael) Withey; as well as nieces and nephews.
Lynn was predeceased by parents Howard and Ruth Armstrong; and stepson, David Lynn Rozelle, JR.
