Lynn R. Shoemaker
1941 - 2020
GENEVA/PHELPS - Mr. Lynn R. Shoemaker, age 78, died at home on Wednesday (April 8, 2020) with his wife by his side.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday (July 25) 11am in Oaklawn Cemetery in Oaks Corners. A reception will follow at Oaks Corners Park. Social distancing will be enforced and masks will be required.

It is requested that memorial donations be made to Alzheimer's Association 435 E. Henrietta Road Rochester NY 14620 or the Oaks Corners Vol. Fire Dept. 607 Cross Road Oaks Corners, NY 14518

Lynn was born on July 16, 1941 in Geneva N.Y., the son of the late Harold and Dorothy Phillips Shoemaker.

Lynn enjoyed working with wood and riding motorcycles. He retired after 30 years of service, driving truck for Elderlee in Oaks Corners. Most importantly Lynn was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be deeply missed.

Lynn is survived by his wife of 58 years, Virginia Shoemaker of Geneva; son, Randy (Amy) Shoemaker of Geneva; granddaughter, Sierra Lynn Shoemaker; two brothers Harold Shoemaker of Clifton Springs and David (Jane) Shoemaker of Virginia; brothers-in-law Patrick Rouland of Boston and Frederick Rouland of Sodus; sisters-in-law Marilyn (Gary) Laursen of Geneva, Patricia (Stephen) Price of Webster and Roseann Rouland of Waterloo; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; and brother, Howard "Howie" Gardner; father and mother-in-law Patrick and Hazel Rouland; brothers-in-law Donald, William and Jeremiah Rouland; sister-in-law, Rose Rouland.

Funeral arrangements have been made with the Cheney Funeral Home 70 Main Street Phelps.

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jul. 22 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Oaklawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Cheney Funeral Home
70 Main Street
Phelps, NY 14532
(315) 548-4241
