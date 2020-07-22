GENEVA/PHELPS - Mr. Lynn R. Shoemaker, age 78, died at home on Wednesday (April 8, 2020) with his wife by his side.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday (July 25) 11am in Oaklawn Cemetery in Oaks Corners. A reception will follow at Oaks Corners Park. Social distancing will be enforced and masks will be required.
It is requested that memorial donations be made to Alzheimer's Association
435 E. Henrietta Road Rochester NY 14620 or the Oaks Corners Vol. Fire Dept. 607 Cross Road Oaks Corners, NY 14518
Lynn was born on July 16, 1941 in Geneva N.Y., the son of the late Harold and Dorothy Phillips Shoemaker.
Lynn enjoyed working with wood and riding motorcycles. He retired after 30 years of service, driving truck for Elderlee in Oaks Corners. Most importantly Lynn was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be deeply missed.
Lynn is survived by his wife of 58 years, Virginia Shoemaker of Geneva; son, Randy (Amy) Shoemaker of Geneva; granddaughter, Sierra Lynn Shoemaker; two brothers Harold Shoemaker of Clifton Springs and David (Jane) Shoemaker of Virginia; brothers-in-law Patrick Rouland of Boston and Frederick Rouland of Sodus; sisters-in-law Marilyn (Gary) Laursen of Geneva, Patricia (Stephen) Price of Webster and Roseann Rouland of Waterloo; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; and brother, Howard "Howie" Gardner; father and mother-in-law Patrick and Hazel Rouland; brothers-in-law Donald, William and Jeremiah Rouland; sister-in-law, Rose Rouland.
Funeral arrangements have been made with the Cheney Funeral Home 70 Main Street Phelps.