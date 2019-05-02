Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mabel Alice McLellan Breuer. View Sign Service Information Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC 28 Genesee Street Geneva , NY 14456 (315)-789-6613 Memorial service 11:00 AM Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC 28 Genesee Street Geneva , NY 14456 View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Family and friends may attend a memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday (May 4) at the Palmisano-Mull funeral Home LLC, 28 Genesee St, Geneva. Burial will be at the convenience of the family at Sandhill Cemetery.



Contributions may be directed to The Geneva Public Library 244 North Main Street, Geneva New York 14456.



Mabel was born on July 23, 1921 in Geneva. She was the daughter of the late William R. and Minna W. (Rahn) McLellan. Mabel attended one-room schools in the early grades and graduated from Geneva High School at age 16, Class of 1938. Her first job was at the Home Dairy, until she began her career as a Telephone Operator for New York Telephone in 1940, in Geneva. In 1942, Fred and Mabel were married in Geneva and she lived with family as he served in WWII, in the US Air Force, in the European/African and Middle Eastern Theaters, as a Tech Sgt and Turret Gunner. Upon his return home, Fred and Mabel enjoyed a rewarding, peaceful family life and imparted strong family values. After a 15-year break to raise her family, Mabel returned to the New York Tel until 1978 when the Geneva Office closed and she retired. During her retirement, Mabel continued to be active in the Telephone Pioneer Club, enjoying reunions and visits with her lifelong friends.



Mabel and Fred then opened their home in the early 80's to members of the Geneva Cubs baseball team, not only providing rooms and meals but friendship, support, and cheered the boys on at their games. They kept in touch through the years with the players as they moved on with their own families. Mabel and Fred then continued opening their home to both students and professors alike from Cornell and Hobart College, from all walks of life and areas of the world: Argentina, South Africa, Uganda, New Zealand, Italy and Belarus, forming lifelong friendships. Mabel's compassion and nurturing personality embraced all who knew her, with a full and understanding heart, she tended to the needs of all whose lives she touched, whether a dinner, errands, apple pie, sewing, tending to helpful tasks or providing healthcare to the ill--always with an understanding ear. Her uncommon capacity to love unconditionally, and to forgive, was a great role model to all, but especially to her children who will cherish every memory. Mabel and Mae were a fixture in Geneva's cafes and shops, inseparable sisters and best lifelong friends.Mabel was humble and always kept a keen sense of humor, often self-deprecating. She was "everyone's mom" and trusted friend. She always saw the best in others.



Mabel is survived by her sons Leslie (Kim) Breuer of Canandaigua, N.Y.; William (Kathy) Breuer of Fillmore, N.Y.; daughters Peggy (David) Bull of Ormond Beach, Fla.; and Krista (Kevin) Kretschmer, of Stafford, N.Y. ; Mabel 's grandchildren include: Karissa Breuer, Kelly Breuer, Mark Breuer (Heather), Erica and Andy (Deanna) Breuer, Jennifer (Jason) Bull Sarnowski, Dr. Matthew Bull, Arthur (Amanda) Kretschmer, Timothy (Kathryn) Kretschmer, and Katrina (Jason) Kretschmer Paladino; great-grandchildren include Ava and Alexis Breuer, Dylan Breuer, Alisa Breuer, Brandon DeWind and Torrie Smithoover, Abigail and Sofia Kretschmer, Kahlien Breuer, Rien and Laurien Livermore and expected Liam Kretschmer.



Mabel was predeceased by her husband, Frederick Arthur Breuer, in 1993; by her sister, Mae Switzer, in 2018; and earlier by her brothers Allen, William, Howard, Robert, Wayne, and Walter McLellan.



