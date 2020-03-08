|
NEWARK – Mabel E. DeLaney Hausman, 93, entered eternal rest on Thursday (March 5, 2020) at Rochester General Hospital.
Family will greet friends at 6 p.m. on Monday (March 9) for a Memorial Service at Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St, Newark.
Burial will be in White Haven Memorial Park at the convenience of the family.
In memory of Mabel, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Cure GM1 Foundation, PO Box 6890, Albany, California 94706; www.curegm1.org.
Mabel was born the daughter of the late Frank and Mabel (Reed) DeDee on Tuesday,
March 1, 1927, in Newark, New York. She spent her life in the Newark area, graduating from Newark High School class of 1945. She worked at a few places in the Newark area, but devoted her time to raising her children and being a homemaker and wife. Mabel loved her grandchildren and spending time with them. She found joy in cooking, baking, knitting, word puzzles, playing cards and domino's. Mabel was also an avid Yankees fan.
Mabel will be remembered by her sons Don (Carol) DeLaney and James (Ginger) DeLaney; daughter, Joan (Albert) Foose; seven grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.
Mabel was predeceased by her first husband, Kenneth DeLaney; second husband, Charles Hausman; and a sister, Dolores DeDee.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2020