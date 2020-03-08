Home

POWERED BY

Services
Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc.
124 West Miller St.
Newark, NY 14513
315-331-1175
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
6:00 PM
Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc.
124 West Miller St.
Newark, NY 14513
View Map

Mabel E. DeLaney Hausman


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mabel E. DeLaney Hausman Obituary
NEWARK – Mabel E. DeLaney Hausman, 93, entered eternal rest on Thursday (March 5, 2020) at Rochester General Hospital.

Family will greet friends at 6 p.m. on Monday (March 9) for a Memorial Service at Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St, Newark.

Burial will be in White Haven Memorial Park at the convenience of the family.

In memory of Mabel, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Cure GM1 Foundation, PO Box 6890, Albany, California 94706; www.curegm1.org.

Mabel was born the daughter of the late Frank and Mabel (Reed) DeDee on Tuesday,

March 1, 1927, in Newark, New York. She spent her life in the Newark area, graduating from Newark High School class of 1945. She worked at a few places in the Newark area, but devoted her time to raising her children and being a homemaker and wife. Mabel loved her grandchildren and spending time with them. She found joy in cooking, baking, knitting, word puzzles, playing cards and domino's. Mabel was also an avid Yankees fan.

Mabel will be remembered by her sons Don (Carol) DeLaney and James (Ginger) DeLaney; daughter, Joan (Albert) Foose; seven grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.

Mabel was predeceased by her first husband, Kenneth DeLaney; second husband, Charles Hausman; and a sister, Dolores DeDee.

Please write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting www.watermanfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mabel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -