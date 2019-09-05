|
SENECA FALLS – Macy A. Paradise, Sr., 95, of Ovid St., Seneca Falls, N.Y., passed away on Monday (September 2, 2019) at United Memorial Medical Center, Batavia, N.Y.
Family and friends may call from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday (September 8) at the Doran Funeral Home, 4 E. Bayard St., Seneca Falls.
Macy's funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday (September 9) at the funeral home with Reverend Michael Merritt, of St. Francis/St. Clare Parish, officiating. Burial, with military honors, will follow in St. Columbkille Cemetery, Seneca Falls.
Macy was born in Romulus, N.Y. on January 1, 1924 the son of the late Dominick and Narda (Cassamasima) Paradise. He had resided most of his life in Seneca Falls and served in the U.S. Army during World War II. Macy served his country in the 551st Anti-aircraft Artillery Army Battalion. It was during this time that he was wounded and became a Purple Heart recipient. He was so proud of his service to his country. He was retired from the former GTE-Sylvania of Seneca Falls. Macy was a member of St. Patrick's Church, Seneca Falls. He enjoyed the art of wood working which allowed him the ability to create beautiful furniture. He also enjoyed his many fishing outings and could never resist a good game of cards.
He is survived by two daughters Gloria McMillan of Wales, Fla. and Sharon (Lauren) Walton of Horseheads, N.Y.; one son, Macy A. Paradise Jr. of Batavia, N.Y.; nine grandchildren Melissa Hendrix, Melinda Austin, Macy A. Paradise III, Kyle Paradise, Doug Paradise, Steven Paradise, Stacy (Brian) Liddy, Jerri Lyn Baggott, and Ginger King; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; one brother, Dominick "Deco" (Ailene Phillips) Paradise of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; one sister-in-law, Helen "Arkie" Paradise of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Macy was predeceased by two daughters Betty Valerio and Sheryl Lewis; and one grandchild, Luvy Adoui.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 5 to Sept. 7, 2019