Guest Book View Sign Service Information Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc. 124 West Miller St. Newark , NY 14513 (315)-331-1175 Send Flowers Obituary

NEWARK–Madeline June Douglas, 91, passed away on Monday (June 17) at Wayne County Nursing Home.



Family will greet friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday (June 24) at Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St, Newark. Maddy's funeral service will follow calling at 1 p.m. Burial will be in East Newark Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Madeline's memory to Mercy Flight Central, 2420 Brickyard Road., Canandaigua, NY 14424.



Maddy worked 30 years at Newark Developmental Center, retiring in 1984. In 1988 she



helped start the Top of the Hill Retirees Club, of which she was a very active member. She was a member of the CSEA Retirees Association, the Humane Society of the United States and the Senior Companion Advisory Board. Maddy did not like to sit still for long. She enjoyed feeding her cats, birds, squirrels, and talking on the phone to friends and family for hours at a time. Running to the dollar store to get the latest deals, sending cards to everyone she knew and every Monday volunteering at the clothing boutique in the Vienna Building at the FLDDSO.



Madeline will be remembered by her daughter, Vicky Cinquegrana; son, Barry (Donna) Douglas; grandchildren Stacey (Chet) Wells, and Chad (Johanna) Cinquegrana; great-grandchildren Douglas Wells, Eliza Wells, Russell Cinquegrana and Theodore Cinquegrana; step-grandchildren Lindsay (Danny) Tiballi and Kyle Taplin; step-great-grandchildren Dominick and Jaxson Tiballi; sister, Eldine Verdow.



Madeline was predeceased by her brothers John, George and Everett Benjamin; sisters Sarah Tellier, Clara Clark, Jessie Bedette, Dorothy Herman and Elsie Quance; son-in-law, Michael Cinquegrana; many nieces and nephews.



You may write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting NEWARK–Madeline June Douglas, 91, passed away on Monday (June 17) at Wayne County Nursing Home.Family will greet friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday (June 24) at Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St, Newark. Maddy's funeral service will follow calling at 1 p.m. Burial will be in East Newark Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Madeline's memory to Mercy Flight Central, 2420 Brickyard Road., Canandaigua, NY 14424.Maddy worked 30 years at Newark Developmental Center, retiring in 1984. In 1988 shehelped start the Top of the Hill Retirees Club, of which she was a very active member. She was a member of the CSEA Retirees Association, the Humane Society of the United States and the Senior Companion Advisory Board. Maddy did not like to sit still for long. She enjoyed feeding her cats, birds, squirrels, and talking on the phone to friends and family for hours at a time. Running to the dollar store to get the latest deals, sending cards to everyone she knew and every Monday volunteering at the clothing boutique in the Vienna Building at the FLDDSO.Madeline will be remembered by her daughter, Vicky Cinquegrana; son, Barry (Donna) Douglas; grandchildren Stacey (Chet) Wells, and Chad (Johanna) Cinquegrana; great-grandchildren Douglas Wells, Eliza Wells, Russell Cinquegrana and Theodore Cinquegrana; step-grandchildren Lindsay (Danny) Tiballi and Kyle Taplin; step-great-grandchildren Dominick and Jaxson Tiballi; sister, Eldine Verdow.Madeline was predeceased by her brothers John, George and Everett Benjamin; sisters Sarah Tellier, Clara Clark, Jessie Bedette, Dorothy Herman and Elsie Quance; son-in-law, Michael Cinquegrana; many nieces and nephews.You may write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting www.watermanfuneralhome.com Published in Finger Lakes Times from June 21 to June 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Local Obituaries for Finger Lakes Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close