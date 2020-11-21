1/
Madeline M. Tamburrino
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Madeline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
AUBURN/SENECA FALLS - Madeline M. Tamburrino passed away on November 13th, 2020 at Huntington Living Center in Waterloo. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family, with a public memorial mass to be held at a later date at St. Patrick's Church in Seneca Falls.

Born November 23rd, 1930 in Springport, NY, Madeline was one of 16 children born to the late Francis and Marion (Taber) Thurston. She spent much of her life in the Auburn area, but also lived for over 30 years in the Seneca Falls area as well. An avid gardener, Madeline loved spending time in her garden. She also thoroughly enjoyed cooking and baking, especially for her family. She was a very loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. For many years she owned and managed Madeline's Boutique in Waterloo. She had a love for Irish music and enjoyed playing her accordion for friends and relatives alike.

Predeceased by her parents; husband, Angelo Tamburrino; brothers, Francis, Richard, Charles and Carl Thurston; sisters, Barbara Beatty, Corrine Atwood, June Carter, Virginia Cooper, Wanda Kuszai, and a great-grandson, Joey Friedman. Survived by her sons, Daniel (Judy), Richard (Patricia), and Robert (Susan France) Tamburrino; daughter, Jeannie (Frank) Henderson; grandchildren, Zachary Tamburrino, Aaron (Patricia) Tamburrino, Stacy (Michael) DeForrest, Julie (Sam) White, Robert Tamburrino Jr. (Shelly Valentino), Jennifer (James) Daddabbo, Victoria Tamburrino, Michael Tamburrino, Candace (Andrew) Mindnich, Collin (Abigail) Henderson; 14 great-grandchildren; brothers, John (Marita), Thomas (Patty), Joseph (Sue), Bruce (Donna), and Michael Thurston; sister, Patricia Gannetti; and a special niece, Rosemarie Capozzi; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Francis and St. Clare Parish, 25 Center St., Waterloo, NY 13165.

The family would like to thank Huntington Living Center for the excellent care their mother received.

To leave online condolences, messages for the family, or find additional information, please visit DoranFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 21 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Doran Funeral Home
30 Center Street
Waterloo, NY 13165
(315) 539-2211
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Doran Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved