ALTON – Mae Lou Pasnak, 72, of Alton , passed away Thursday (January 30, 2020) at her home.
Calling hours will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on February 6, with a service to follow at 7 p.m., at the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose.
In lieu of flowers, for those wishing to make contributions they may do so to to COPD at lung.org, or American Heart Disease at heart.org
She was born in Philomath, Ga., February 10, 1947, into a family of 12 brothers and sisters. She married in March of 1964 to her husband of 56 years, George Pasnak. Prior to retirement, she was the owner operator of Alton Hardware in Alton, N.Y.
Survived by her husband, George Pasnak; son, Damon Pasnak of Poughkeepsie; grandchildren Aiden and Nadia; sister, Dorothy Moore; as well as many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews.
Mae is predeceased by ten brothers and sisters.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 4 to Feb. 7, 2020