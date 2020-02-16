Home

Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc.
124 West Miller St.
Newark, NY 14513
315-331-1175
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc.
124 West Miller St.
Newark, NY 14513
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc.
124 West Miller St.
Newark, NY 14513
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
12:00 PM
East Palmyra Christian Reformed Church
2057 East Palmyra Port Gibson Road
Palmyra, NY
Magdalene (Havert) VandenBout


1929 - 2020
Magdalene (Havert) VandenBout Obituary
NEWARK – Magdalene (Havert) VandenBout, formerly of Marion, 90, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday (February 13, 2020) surrounded by her loving family.

Family will greet friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. on Sunday (February 16) at Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St, Newark.

Mag's funeral service will be at 12 noon on Monday (February 17) at the East Palmyra Christian Reformed Church, 2057 East Palmyra Port Gibson Road, Palmyra. Burial will be in the spring at East Palmyra Cemetery.

In memory of Magdalene, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to East Palmyra Christian School, 2023 East Palmyra Port Gibson Road, Palmyra, NY 14522 or East Palmyra Christian Reformed Church, 2057 East Palmyra Port Gibson Road, Palmyra, NY 14522.

Magdalene was born the daughter of the late Peter and Cornelia (VanHoover) Havert on Sunday, December 15, 1929, at the family farm in East Palmyra. She spent her life in the East Palmyra and Newark area. Mag and her husband raised their family and then she went to work outside of the home as a secretary for the Marion Central School District, retiring after 18 years. Mag followed Jesus' example of serving others; she volunteered as a secretary and later by reading to the children at the East Palmyra Christian School for many years. Mag also volunteered at Care Net of Wayne County, a crisis pregnancy center in Newark. She had a strong faith in her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and was active at East Palmyra Christian Reformed Church and a compassionate prayer warrior.

Magdalene was a loving wife, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt.

She will be remembered by her sons Jack (Metteke) VandenBout of Newark, N.Y. and Richard (Marilyn) of Evergreen Park, Ill.; grandchildren Geoffrey (Melissa) VandenBout and Marissa (Peter Morris) VandenBout, Adrian (Michelle) VandenBout, Ashley (Jay) Newhard and Jared VandenBout; great-grandchildren Samantha, Luke, Cora, Nathan, Caleb and Emily; brother-in-law, Paul Tameling.

Magdalene was predeceased by her husband, Marinus "Bus" VandenBout; sisters Jennie, Joan, Sue and Anne; and her brother, Ike.

Please write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting www.watermanfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2020
