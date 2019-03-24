Obituary Guest Book View Sign

WATERLOO – Maggie Y. Pontius, 29, of Brookline, MA, formerly Waterloo, N.Y., died Tuesday (March 19, 2019) in Brookline, MA, as a result of an extended illness.



The memorial service will be at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 101 E. Williams St., Waterloo, NY, 13165 or Beverly's Animal Shelter, 50 E. River St., Waterloo, NY, 13165.



Maggie was born November 20, 1989, in Geneva, NY, the daughter of Peter Y. and Ann Mandaville Pontius. She was a 2007 graduate of Waterloo Central School. Maggie graduated from SUNY Brockport with a Bachelor's in Science degree in Political Science and minor in English. She graduated with a Master's degree in Healthcare Administration from Suffolk University. Maggie was employed at Massachusetts General as a Clinical Research Coordinator. She was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church. Maggie had an old soul and a big heart. In Boston, she would buy coffee, food, and clothing for the homeless people she would pass on her way to work, and knew them by name. She never wanted anyone to feel unimportant or not cared about. Her smile was infectious. She had a deep love of dogs, especially her cock-a-poo, Leila and worked to expose the horrors of puppy mills. Maggie suffered many illnesses in her short life, but her career goal was to ease the pain of others. The world will be a lesser place without her.



She is survived by her parents; sister, Marcy (Russell Tartaglia) Pontius of Rochester, NY; grandmother, June Pontius of Waterloo, NY; uncles and aunts, James (Joan) Mandaville of Gasport, NY, Dan (Beverly) Mandaville of Olcott, NY, John (Andrea) Pontius of Oneonta, NY, and Nancy Pontius of Syracuse, NY; and many cousins.



Maggie was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Eugene and Arda Mandaville; paternal grandparents, John and Elizabeth Pontius; and aunt, Joan Albin.



Condolences for the family may be sent to www.coegenungfuneralhome.com

