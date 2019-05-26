Guest Book View Sign Service Information Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home 5025 North Main Street North Rose , NY 14516 (315)-587-2721 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home 5025 North Main Street North Rose , NY 14516 View Map Memorial service 7:00 PM Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home 5025 North Main Street North Rose , NY 14516 View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Family and friends are invited to visiting hours from 5 to 7 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 7 p.m. on Friday (June 14) at the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, 5025 North Main St., North Rose, NY 14516.



Donations may be made in Marge's memory to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, P.O. Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061; or the Wolcott Lioness Club, c/o Joyce Pittenger, 6566 East Port Bay Road, Wolcott, NY 14590.



Marge was born at Clifton Springs Hospital on May 4, 1930 to the late Newton E. and Florence Gaylord Farwell. She grew up in Geneva, New York, graduated from SUNY at Albany (then NY State College for Teachers in Albany) in 1952 and married Donald Hunt. They lived on Lasher Road, Wolcott most of their 65 years together.



Marge devoted her life to teaching high school business for over 30 years, retiring from North Rose-Wolcott High School in 1990 as Chair of the Business Department. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, International Society for Key Women Educators for 43 years, serving as president for two years and treasurer for many more. She and Don co-owned the Wolcott-Red Creek Pennysaver from 1966 to 1981 and she managed accounting and payroll.



She was active in numerous local organizations and devoted many hours to the Retired Teachers Association as well as the Wolcott Lioness Club. She was an avid bridge player and enjoyed furniture auctions.



Marge is survived by her sister, Ann Hoffmann of Lawrenceville, N.J.; brother, David Farwell of Fairport, N.Y.; three daughters Joanne (Robert) Arnish of Needham, Mass., Kathleen (Michael) Lange of Wolcott, N.Y., Laurel (Raymond) Bennettson of West Hartford, Conn.; ten grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Her husband, Don, passed away in August 2018.



