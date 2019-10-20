|
GENEVA/LYONS – Maleek Tyree Tarver, 26, died on October 10, 2019.
Calling hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday (October 24) at the Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, 77 Williams Street, Lyons.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday (October 25) at the Lyons Community Center 9 Manhattan St., Lyons.
He is survived by his son, Kingsley Tarver; his mother, Malessa Martin; and his two fathers Wille Tarver and Ronald Johnson; and many brothers and sisters.
Arrangements by the Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, 77 William St. Lyons.
visit www.pusaterifunerals.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2019