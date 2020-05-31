GENEVA – Mamie Higgins, 79, of Geneva, passed away on Thursday (May 28, 2020) at the Living Center North in Geneva.
There will be no prior calling hours.
A Mass of Christian Burial and interment in St. Mary's Cemetery will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Our Lady of Peace Parish.
Mamie was born in Clooncara, County Mayo, Ireland, the daughter of Harry and Margaret Frain Higgins. A resident of Geneva since 1959, Mamie lived with her Aunt and Uncle, Mollie and Joe McDonough upon her arrival in the United States. She was employed at McCurdy's of Geneva for over 30 years and was a member of Our Lady of Peace Parish.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Myra Higgins of Lakewood, Ohio; nieces and nephews Bernadette Helmer of Geneva, Teresa Millis of Lakewood, Ohio, Johnpaul Higgins of Chicago, Ill., Myra Pollock, Adam Higgins, Katie Helmich, Lucy Higgins, and Andrea Higgins all of Lakewood, Ohio, Mary King of Atlanta, Ga. and Elon Hertzfeld of Conn.; grandnieces and grandnephews Kyra Helmer, Skye Helmer; and great grandnephew, Carter Maxon; cousins Sue Kirchhausen of Geneva, Robert and Peter Kirchhausen and Lauren Daab; and several other grandnieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her sister, Kathleen Hertzfeld; her brother, John Higgins; and nephew, Stephen Higgins.
Christened Bridget Mary Higgins, she became known as Mamie after her big brother John had trouble pronouncing her name. Now, for those of us fortunate enough to have known and loved her, the name Mamie will always be a source of joy as we remember her selfless heart, her boundless generosity, and the countless ways in which she enriched all our lives. She will be missed more than we can express in words.
For those wishing to write their own note of condolence, please visit www.devaneybennettfh.com
Arrangements have been entrusted to the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2020.