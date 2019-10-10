|
GENEVA – Marcella M. Walczak, 87, of Rochester, formerly of Geneva, passed away on Wednesday (October 9, 2019) at Unity Hospital in Rochester.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home, 181 N. Main St., Geneva on Saturday (October 12). A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday (October 12) in St. Stephen's Church. Burial will be in Oaklawn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions, in her memory, may be made to the Roman Catholic Community in Geneva, The Community Lunch Program, The Food Pantry, or to a .
Marcella was born on June 5, 1932 in Irondequoit, N.Y., to August and Clemance Wille. She retired from the NYS Agricultural Experiment Station, Cornell University in Geneva in 1977 after working as an administrative Assistant from 25 years. She served as secretary to the NYSAES Retiree's Association for several years. She was a member of Our Lady of Peace Parish, served on the Parish Council for three years, served as a Trustee for St. Stephen's for a two-year period, was a Eucharistic Minister and was Coordinator for the Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Chapel at the church from 1995 on.
She is survived by two sons Michael E. (Vickie) Walczak of Cortland, N.Y., Gregory L. (Anne Marie) Walczak of Oswego; three daughters Mary Diane Walczak of Geneva, N.Y., Barbara Jean Walczak of Canandaigua, Susan Ann (Laloni Paterson) Walczak of Rochester, N.Y.; daughter-in-law, Mary (Darwyn Jepsen) Walzak Jepsen of Penn Yan; 10 grandchildren Stephanie, Jonathan and Jennifer Walczak, Rachel and Brian Walczak, Adam Jemmott, Tori Renee Waczak, Nia Larkins, and Sabrina and Jamee Thomas; eight great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews and Just like a daughter, Mary Moran Watson Monson, Mass.
She was predeceased by her son, Stephen who died in 1991 and several brothers and sisters.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019